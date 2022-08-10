One dead in Khanewal road accident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A couple received critical wounds while their son died on the spot when a speedy trailer hit their motorcycle on Khanewal road, police said on Wednesday.

Police sources said that 30-year-old Muhammad Fayyaz along with his wife, Shamim Bibi and 10-year-old, Umair riding their motorcycle were on their way on Khanewal road when a speedy trailer hit their bike.

All three received critical wounds. Umair succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot.

The injured couple was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur for treatment. Further investigation was underway.