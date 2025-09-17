Open Menu

One Dead, One Injured As Motorcycle Crushed By Coaster In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM

One dead, one injured as motorcycle crushed by coaster in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) At least one women died and another person sustained injuries when a motorcycle collided with coaster near Salhad.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident claimed the life of a woman, Zaib-un-Nisa, wife of Muhammad Fareed, aged 50, who died on the spot, while another person sustained injuries.

Both victims were reported to be residents of Kayala village, Havelian.

Rescue 1122 medical teams rushed to the site immediately after receiving the information and carried out a prompt operation. The injured individual and the deceased woman’s body were shifted to DHQ Hospital Abbottabad for necessary medical assistance and further legal formalities.

Recent Stories

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dh ..

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago
 14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trad ..

14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kic ..

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

2 hours ago
 Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

3 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

3 hours ago
 PIA records first profit since 2004

PIA records first profit since 2004

3 hours ago
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerge ..

Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

3 hours ago
 Scientists find smarter way to activate immune sys ..

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer

4 hours ago
 Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton ..

Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view

4 hours ago
 Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup ..

Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee

4 hours ago
 Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in ..

Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August

4 hours ago
 Two dead, two injured in Vienna shooting

Two dead, two injured in Vienna shooting

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan