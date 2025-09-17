One dead, one injured as motorcycle crushed by coaster in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) At least one women died and another person sustained injuries when a motorcycle collided with coaster near Salhad.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident claimed the life of a woman, Zaib-un-Nisa, wife of Muhammad Fareed, aged 50, who died on the spot, while another person sustained injuries.

Both victims were reported to be residents of Kayala village, Havelian.

Rescue 1122 medical teams rushed to the site immediately after receiving the information and carried out a prompt operation. The injured individual and the deceased woman’s body were shifted to DHQ Hospital Abbottabad for necessary medical assistance and further legal formalities.