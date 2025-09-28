One dead, one injured in separate incidents in Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) One person was killed and another injured in two separate incidents in the Mardan district on Sunday.

According to a private news channel and police, in the first incident, 17-year-old Jaffer was seriously injured when a bullet struck a marble slab.

He was given first aid and later shifted to DHQ Hospital for treatment.

In another incident, Mansoor, 25, a resident of Babu Banda, died after his bicycle was hit by a tractor near Ghala Dher Sahibat Kala.