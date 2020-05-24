One dead, seven injured in road accident in Badin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :One person was killed while seven sustained serious injuries on Sunday when a speedy van hit a motorcycle near Mor Jarh in Badin.

Rescue officials informed that the van was bound from from Karachi to Mithi, a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance, it said.

The body was handed over to bereaved family after postmortem. Police registered an First Information Report against the van driver and started investigation.