One Dead, Seven Injured In Road Accident In Badin
Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :One person was killed while seven sustained serious injuries on Sunday when a speedy van hit a motorcycle near Mor Jarh in Badin.
Rescue officials informed that the van was bound from from Karachi to Mithi, a private news channel reported.
The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance, it said.
The body was handed over to bereaved family after postmortem. Police registered an First Information Report against the van driver and started investigation.