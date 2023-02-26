One dead, several injured in Barkhan District explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :At least one person was killed and several others were injured in an explosion in Rakhni bazaar in Barkhan District of Balochistan province on Sunday.

According to private news channels, police said Frontier Corps personnel reached the area immediately after the explosion was heard and an investigation into the incident was currently underway.

The injured were rushed to the local district headquarters hospital, however, the nature of the blast was being ascertained, they added.