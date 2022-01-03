UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Several Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 07:10 PM

One person died while several sustained injures when two speeding buses collided near Khairpur Tamewali some 80 kilometres from here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :One person died while several sustained injures when two speeding buses collided near Khairpur Tamewali some 80 kilometres from here today.

According to police, two buses rammed into each other on Bahawalpur Hasilpur road.

As a result, one passenger identified as Ghulam Shabbir who was Assistant Sub-Inspector of police while several others sustained injuries.

Police and Rescue officials reached at the site. The injured were rushedto Tehsil Headquarter Khairpur Tamewali.

Rescue operation was underway till filing of this report.

