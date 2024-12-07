One dead, several injured in truck-bus collision in Sargodha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A devastating road accident occurred in Sargodha early Saturday morning, resulting in the loss of one life and injured to multiple individuals after a passenger bus and truck collided.

According to rescue officials, a tragic collision occurred when a passenger bus, en route to its destination, crashed into a truck in Sargodha, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries, private news channel reported.

Emergency services and law enforcement officials rushed to the scene, shifting the injured and fatalities to a local

hospital.

The incident ignited widespread anger, as family members and relatives of the victims condemned the bus driver's culpable negligence and hasty departure from the scene.