One Dead, Several Injured In Truck-bus Collision In Sargodha
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A devastating road accident occurred in Sargodha early Saturday morning, resulting in the loss of one life and injured to multiple individuals after a passenger bus and truck collided.
According to rescue officials, a tragic collision occurred when a passenger bus, en route to its destination, crashed into a truck in Sargodha, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries, private news channel reported.
Emergency services and law enforcement officials rushed to the scene, shifting the injured and fatalities to a local
hospital.
The incident ignited widespread anger, as family members and relatives of the victims condemned the bus driver's culpable negligence and hasty departure from the scene.
