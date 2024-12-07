Open Menu

One Dead, Several Injured In Truck-bus Collision In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 09:50 AM

One dead, several injured in truck-bus collision in Sargodha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A devastating road accident occurred in Sargodha early Saturday morning, resulting in the loss of one life and injured to multiple individuals after a passenger bus and truck collided.

According to rescue officials, a tragic collision occurred when a passenger bus, en route to its destination, crashed into a truck in Sargodha, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries, private news channel reported.

Emergency services and law enforcement officials rushed to the scene, shifting the injured and fatalities to a local

hospital.

The incident ignited widespread anger, as family members and relatives of the victims condemned the bus driver's culpable negligence and hasty departure from the scene.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Road Accident Sargodha Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

33 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

10 hours ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

10 hours ago
 France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of poli ..

France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis

10 hours ago
 Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply

10 hours ago
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data ..

Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street

10 hours ago
 PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, viole ..

PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal

10 hours ago
 Punjab University students set new records in Nati ..

Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship

10 hours ago
 PU initiates action against students involved in v ..

PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism

10 hours ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

10 hours ago
 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded

17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan