One Dead, Several Injured Near Club Road Islamabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) A devastating collision between a van and a car near Islamabad Club Road in the wee hours of Tuesday has left at least one person dead and several including six month old were injured on wee hours of the morning.
According to Police the accident shortly after it occurred, and they quickly rushed to the scene to provide assistance and secure the area, a private news channel reported.
According to the police, the accident was a result of reckless driving and speeding.
The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify the victims and notify their families.
The van was traveling at a high speed when it collided with the car, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles.
The police also reported that several people were seen rushing to the scene to provide aid to the injured.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where a hospital has not released an official statement on the condition of the injured, but sources say that several of them are in critical condition.
