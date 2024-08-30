One dead, six injured in rain-related incidents in Bahawalnagar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Intermittent rains in Bahawalnagar district have resulted in a series of accidents, claiming the life of a 17-year-old girl, Amina, who died due to electrocution

According to sources of police and rescue 1122, six others, including two children, were injured in separate incidents of roof and wall collapses in Bilal Masjid and Chiselabad areas.

The victims were trapped under the debris, and were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Authorities are working to provide aid and support to the affected families.

