One dead, six injured in three accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) One died on Sunday, while six received multiple injuries in three different road accidents across three different road accidents.

According to a private news channel, in the first accident, a teenage boy named Shafiullah died on the spot, while Aetzaz and Osama received multiple injuries when their bikes were hit by a dumper near Shahia toll plaza.

Resulting in the death of teenage boy Shafiullah on the spot, while Aitzaz and Osama sustained multiple injuries in the accident.

Another collision occurred when a tractor collided with a Suzuki van near Baryar Chowk, resulting in injuries to two people identified as Abdul Rehman and Abrar Khan. The injured were rushed to DHQ Hospital Attock.

In a separate accident near Hattar Check Post, Faisal and Muhammad Nazar sustained multiple injuries in a head-on collision between a dumper and a van. The injured were promptly taken to THQ Hospital Fatehjang.