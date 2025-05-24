One dead, three injured as storm wreaks havoc in Jhelum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A young man lost his life on Saturday after a tree fell on him during a severe windstorm in Jhelum.

According to a private news channel and rescue officials, the strong winds uprooted trees and walls around the city.

In a separate incident near the cattle market in Dina, Jhelum, a wall collapsed due to the storm, leaving three people seriously injured.

Rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities have urged the public to stay indoors during extreme weather conditions.