One Dead, Three Injured As Storm Wreaks Havoc In Jhelum
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A young man lost his life on Saturday after a tree fell on him during a severe windstorm in Jhelum.
According to a private news channel and rescue officials, the strong winds uprooted trees and walls around the city.
In a separate incident near the cattle market in Dina, Jhelum, a wall collapsed due to the storm, leaving three people seriously injured.
Rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Authorities have urged the public to stay indoors during extreme weather conditions.
