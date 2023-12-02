One dead, three injured in Bahawalpur’s road mishap

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) A woman lost her life while three men sustained injuries as their car fell into canal water in Ahmadpur East area.

Police and Rescue sources said here that a car was plying on road along canal passing through Nahar Wali area of Ahmadpur Tehsil of Bahawalpur district when the driver lost his control on driving due to very low visibility because of smog and the car fell into the canal water.

As a result, a woman lost her life and three men suffered wounds. The dead and injured were shifted to hospital. The injured persons were provided medical treatment. The police have been investigating into the incident. Further probe was underway.