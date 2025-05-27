Open Menu

One Dead, Three Injured In Clash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 05:10 PM

One dead, three injured in clash

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A youth lost his life in a clash between two groups in the jurisdiction of Neika Pura police station, reportedly over a dispute involving goat grazing in the Mohallah Arazi Yaqoob.

According to a police spokesperson, an altercation between the Pathan and Butt groups escalated into an exchange of gunfire. As a result, 24-year-old Hamza lost his life, while his uncle Jumma Khan sustained injuries. From the opposing side, Talal and Tahir were also injured during the shootout.

Upon receiving the information, the DSP City, SHO Neika Pura, the Homicide Investigation Unit, and a heavy police contingent reached the scene. The injured were immediately shifted to hospital, and legal proceedings are currently underway.

DPO Sialkot Faisal Shehzad has taken serious notice of the incident and directed the immediate arrest of all individuals involved. He instructed that the case be pursued according to the law and principles of justice.

Recent Stories

Meet BingAI: BingX's AI Revolution in Crypto Tradi ..

Meet BingAI: BingX's AI Revolution in Crypto Trading

3 minutes ago
 realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & S ..

Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..

5 hours ago
 Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Ga ..

Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience

5 hours ago
 vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect E ..

Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone

6 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year cont ..

ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

6 hours ago
 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

6 hours ago
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure ..

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

8 hours ago
 3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

15 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

15 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan