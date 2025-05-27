One dead, three injured in clash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A youth lost his life in a clash between two groups in the jurisdiction of Neika Pura police station, reportedly over a dispute involving goat grazing in the Mohallah Arazi Yaqoob.

According to a police spokesperson, an altercation between the Pathan and Butt groups escalated into an exchange of gunfire. As a result, 24-year-old Hamza lost his life, while his uncle Jumma Khan sustained injuries. From the opposing side, Talal and Tahir were also injured during the shootout.

Upon receiving the information, the DSP City, SHO Neika Pura, the Homicide Investigation Unit, and a heavy police contingent reached the scene. The injured were immediately shifted to hospital, and legal proceedings are currently underway.

DPO Sialkot Faisal Shehzad has taken serious notice of the incident and directed the immediate arrest of all individuals involved. He instructed that the case be pursued according to the law and principles of justice.