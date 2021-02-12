UrduPoint.com
One Dead, Three Injured In Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :One person was shot dead while three others including two women were injured in a firing incident in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police station here Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place in New Chakra area when some unknown persons came to the house of a woman who was reportedly harrassed by them and exchanged harsh words with male members of her family. During the time, they also opened fire at her family members.

As a result, Muhammad Illyas 65 received bullet in Abdomen and died on the spot while Azhar 30, Khalida Bibi 60 and Azra Bibi 40 received bullet injuries.

On getting information, the Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured and dead body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for treatment and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the police and forensic team immediately reached the spot and started to collect the evidence while further investigation is underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

