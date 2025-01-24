One Dead, Three Injured In Firing Incident In Nawan Shahr Abbottabad
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A tragic firing incident in the Jogni area of Nawan Shehr police station claimed the life of a young man and left three others injured. The incident, reportedly caused by a family feud, took place late night when the victims were returning from a funeral prayer.
Ali Jan, a 23-year-old resident of Dhodial, Nawan Shehr, was shot in the forehead and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Three others sustained injuries during the attack. Faisal, son of Muhabbat Khan a resident of Dhodial, was injured in his left leg, while Nafees Khan, son of Nazir Khan from Thanda Choha, suffered an injury to his left foot.
Noorullah received grazes on his hand and forehead, and 12-year-old Abdul Adi sustained a wound to his abdomen.
The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment, but Ali Jan could not be saved. The tragic incident has raised concerns among the local community, with authorities initiating an investigation to bring the culprits to justice.
