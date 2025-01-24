Open Menu

One Dead, Three Injured In Firing Incident In Nawan Shahr Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 12:30 PM

One dead, three injured in firing incident in Nawan Shahr Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A tragic firing incident in the Jogni area of Nawan Shehr police station claimed the life of a young man and left three others injured. The incident, reportedly caused by a family feud, took place late night when the victims were returning from a funeral prayer.

Ali Jan, a 23-year-old resident of Dhodial, Nawan Shehr, was shot in the forehead and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Three others sustained injuries during the attack. Faisal, son of Muhabbat Khan a resident of Dhodial, was injured in his left leg, while Nafees Khan, son of Nazir Khan from Thanda Choha, suffered an injury to his left foot.

Noorullah received grazes on his hand and forehead, and 12-year-old Abdul Adi sustained a wound to his abdomen.

The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment, but Ali Jan could not be saved. The tragic incident has raised concerns among the local community, with authorities initiating an investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

Recent Stories

Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explor ..

Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..

1 minute ago
 Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing glo ..

Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..

1 hour ago
 UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence ..

UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council

1 hour ago
 SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 S ..

SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant

2 hours ago
 653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN sa ..

653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says

3 hours ago
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest ..

Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International ..

Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship

11 hours ago
 Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement

Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement

11 hours ago
 UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under ..

UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan