One Dead, Three Injured In Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

One dead, three injured in roof collapse

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was killed and three others were injured when the roof of an under construction building caved in on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the incident occurred near Khushab-sargodha road where work was underway on the first floor of building.

As a result, Muhammad Sajjad, 34, died on the spot while Zeeshan ,22, Ali Asghar,25, and Bilal, 22,were injured.

The body and injured were recovered from the rubble and shifted to a tehsil headquarters hospital.

