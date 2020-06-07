UrduPoint.com
One Dead, Three Injured Persons Taken Out Of Debris Of Collapsed Building: SSP

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police - City Muqaddas Haider on Sunday informed that a body and three injured persons have been recovered from the debris of collapsed building in Khadda Market area of Lyari.

He said that residents were given notices as the building was dilapidated, and many families vacated their flats. Another crack occured in the building on Sunday morning following which many families vacated their flats.

It would be to early to comment about number of casualties, said the officer.

