UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Three Others Injured As Part Of Hill Collapses Near Shah Maqsood Interchange

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022 | 04:20 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :At least one labour died and three others were critically injured on Wednesday when a part of hill caved in while digging mud at Shah Maqsood Haripur.

According to the police sources, four labours were digging soil from a hill to supply as filler in Havelian near Shah Maqsood Interchange Haripur when suddenly the hill caved in and all four labours were buried under the debris.

Rescue 1122 team immediately reached the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of locals and heavy machinery. All four labours including Sajid Ali, Zamir and Wasim, residents of Havelian and Asad Ali, resident of Shah Maqsood were shifted to Trauma Center Haripur where Sajid Ali succumbed to injuries.

The three other labours Zamir and Wasim and Asad Ali were declared stable and shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Haripur after initial treatment.

