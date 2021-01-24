One dead, two injured in Hyderabad car accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :At least one motorcyclist was killed while other two including car driver were got serious injuries when a speeding car hit a bike after a tyre burst at Hyderabad Qasim chowk on Sunday afternoon.

According to a private news channel, the car was speeding when one of its tyre burst and driver lost its control and collided with a motorbike, both vehicles were badly damaged and their occupants were stuck inside.

The injured were referred to hospital where one out of three was declared dead, police said. .

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and Police have started further investigation.