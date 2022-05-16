UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Two Injured In Khuzdar Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 01:32 PM

One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

One person died, while two others were injured on Monday in a road accident that took place in Khuzdar district, official sources said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :One person died, while two others were injured on Monday in a road accident that took place in Khuzdar district, official sources said.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Ilyas Kibzai said that a passenger coach coming from Karachi collided with a truck coming from the opposite side.

As a result, a man identified as Saifullah, a resident of Kila Saifullah died on the spot, while another two suffered injuries.

Soon after the incident, district administration initiated rescue efforts and shifted the body of the deceased and injured to the Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar, DC further said.

