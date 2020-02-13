UrduPoint.com
One Dead, Two Injured In Lower Kohistan Accident

One dead, two injured in Lower Kohistan accident

A 30-year-old man died and three others injured when a Hunza-bound car plunged into a deep ravine in Dubair area of lower Kohistan on Wednesday night

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :A 30-year-old man died and three others injured when a Hunza-bound car plunged into a deep ravine in Dubair area of lower Kohistan on Wednesday night.

According to Kohistan police, car bearing registration number 2809, enroute from Rawalpindi to Hunza, met the accident.

The deceased was identified as Amjad Ali Khan from Hyderabad, Hunza. Amjad was studying in China.

The other three injured were named as Amin Khan, Naseem Abbas and Amur Ahmed from Karimabad, Aliabad and Murtazabad villages of Hunza. They were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad, where they were said to be out of danger.

The body of the deceased Amjad was transported to Hunza and was buried in his ancestral village Hyderabad on Thursday.

