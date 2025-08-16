Open Menu

One Dead, Two Injured In Motorcycle Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM

One dead, two injured in motorcycle accident

JAUHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) At least one person was killed and two injured in a road accident on Saturday on the Jauharabad-Kallar Kahar road, where a motorcycle skidded the speedy vehicle.

According to details, the victims, Muhammad Suleman, Muhammad Mustafa and Shahryar, were on their way to Kallar Kahar for a picnic when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Muhammad Suleman died on the spot, while his two companions were seriously injured.

The injured individuals were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital Jauharabad. Fortunately, their condition is reported to be out of danger.

The driver of the vehicle responsible for the accident fled the scene, leaving the victims to fend for themselves.

The authorities are likely to investigate the incident and take necessary actions to identify the driver responsible for the accident.

