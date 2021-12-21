UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Two Injured In Motorcycle Collision

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:57 PM

A man was crushed to death, while two others including a woman sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles near 48 pull near Multan road in city police limits here on Tuesday night

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Ghulam Yasin (50) r/o Burewala city was heading to Multan on motorcycle along with Arooj Fatima and Amir Fareed, when they reached near 48 pull their motorcycle hit with a speeding motorcycle which was coming from opposite side.

Resultantly, Ghulam Yasin died on the spot, while Arooj Fatima and Amir Fareed was seriously wounded. Rescuers rushed to the site and shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Burewala.

Police have started investigation into the incident.

