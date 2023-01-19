One dead, two injured in road mishap

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :One man died while two others were injured as a car overturned here, in the jurisdiction of Yarik Police station on Thursday.

According to details, the accident occurred here near Yarik Toll Plaza when a speedy car overturned after tyre burst, following which the driver lost control of the vehicle, and then the car overturned.

As a result, the driver died on the spot while two persons including a child got injured.

The dead body and injured were shifted to nearby District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ismail Khan.