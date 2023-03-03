One Dead, Two Seriously Injured In Trick-rickshaw Collision In Jhang
ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :At least one person was killed and two others sustained critical injuries when their rickshaw was hit by a mini-truck near Ahmedpur Sial in Jhang District of Punjab on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122, the accident took place in Pir Abdur Rehman area near Ahmedpur Sial where a speeding vehicle hit a rickshaw, killing a man on the spot and injuring two others, a private news channel reported.
Upon receiving information, police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to a nearbyhospital.