One Dead,1323 Injured In Road Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) One person was killed and 1323 injured in 1211 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 591 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 732 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed 693 drivers, 57 underage drivers, 209 pedestrians, and 422 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 263 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 326 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 90 in with 97 victims and at third Gujranwala with 88 RTCs and 86 victims.

According to the data 1094 motorbikes, 65 auto-rickshaws, 121 cars, 25 vans, 7 buses, 26 truck and 90 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.

