One Dead,another Injured In A Violent Clash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Kot addu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) One died while another sustained injuries in a violent clash at Noor Shah Talai festival ,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,the accused,Faizan,accompanied by three to four individuals,attacked both Umar and Waqar with a dagger during the festivities.

As a result,Umar died on the spot while waqar sustained injuries.

The injured victim Waqar stated that the attack was sudden and unprovoked.

Many attendees described the scene as chaotic,with one spectator remarking,“The festival turned into a bloodbath due to poor security management.”

Police concerned reached on the spot,shifted the body and victim to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

