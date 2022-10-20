One death, 307 more dengue virus cases reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :About 307 new cases of dengue fever were reported on Thursday and one death was caused due to the virus here.

According to the Health Department, a total of 12,111 cases of dengue virus had been reported so far during the current year, while 14 people died of the virus and 1,011 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 119 cases of dengue in Lahore, the highest number in the province, while 69 cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 35 in Gujranwala, 19 in Multan, nine each in Kasur, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, eight in Okara, six in Sargodha, five in Gujrat, two each in Pakpattan, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib, Khanewal, Vehari, and one each in Narowal, Attock, Rajanpur and Bahawalpur during the last 24 hours.

The anti-dengue squad, under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), eliminated the dengue larvae at 2,996 places in the province during the ongoing surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 479,598 indoor and 124,093 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours at different places.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.