Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:11 PM

One dengue case reported

One new dengue virus case was reported in the province on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :One new dengue virus case was reported in the province on Saturday.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, the surveillance teams conducted activities at 25,487 places in the province during the last 24 hours, while dengue larvae was confirmed at 12 places among these areas.

In the provincial capital, dengue larvae was traced at seven places, out of 5,937, where surveillance was made during the last 24 hours.

During the previous week, three confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported.

No death due to Dengue has been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government, whereas 49 confirmed cases have been reported from January 2021 till date.

