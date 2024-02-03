Open Menu

One Dengue Case Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM

One dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) A new case was reported in Punjab on Saturday.

According to the latest Health Department update, there have been 25 confirmed cases across 36 districts in Punjab in 2024. Among these, Lahore reported 13 cases, Rawalpindi 4, Faisalabad 2, Bahawalpur 2, and Sargodha, Gujrat, Vehari, and Okara each reported one case.

Currently, Punjab hospitals are treating three dengue patients, with one patient in Lahore. Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, urged citizens to maintain clean surroundings and cooperate with health department teams. A free helpline (1033) is available for dengue-related inquiries and complaints.

Lahore Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Gujrat Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Vehari

