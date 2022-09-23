One dengue patient dies, 53 cases reported

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :A young patient suffering from dengue breathed his last during treatment at Liaquat University Hospital here on Thursday.

According to the hospital sources, 19 years old Wasiq Rajput was brought to the hospital in a critical condition.

As many as 53 cases of dengue had been reported in Hyderabad till September 21, according to a report of Sindh Director General Health.