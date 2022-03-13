UrduPoint.com

One Dengue Virus Case Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :A case of dengue fever was reported in Punjab on Sunday, however, the overall situation of dengue was under control due to effective strategy of the government.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, a total of 30 cases of dengue were reported during the current year while 03 people were under treatment.

All the suspected cases of dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 387,783 indoor and 89,014 outdoor places across the province and destroyed larvae of the dengue mosquito from 143 places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep theirenvironment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

