UrduPoint.com

One Devotee Dies, 95 Sustain Injuries As Bus Overturns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 08:50 AM

One devotee dies, 95 sustain injuries as bus overturns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :One Devotee was killed and 95 others injured after a overloaded passenger bus overturned on Muzaffargarh-Multan road in the wee hours on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus of devotees was heading to Sakhi Sarwar from Chak 192, tehsil Samundari, all of a sudden, the bus overturned near NHA office.

The Rescue team shifted the dead body and injured to Nishtar hospital while around 17 devotees were given first aid on the spot by Rescue 1122.

>