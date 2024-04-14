Open Menu

One Die, 13 Wedding Guests Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM

One die, 13 wedding guests injured in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) At least one person was killed and 13 others including children and women were injured as a vehicle carrying a wedding party met with an accident here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred on Arra Road, Dera bypass when a wedding party vehicle heading towards Jumma Sharif from Saggu overturned after developing a mechanical fault.

As a result, one person was killed and 13 members of the wedding party suffered injuries.

Soon after the incident, Rescue1122's medical teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals after providing first aid to the injured on the spot.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Marriage Road Vehicle SITE Rescue 1122 Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

7 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

18 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

18 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

18 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

18 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

18 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

18 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

18 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

18 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

18 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan