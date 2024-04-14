One Die, 13 Wedding Guests Injured In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) At least one person was killed and 13 others including children and women were injured as a vehicle carrying a wedding party met with an accident here on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred on Arra Road, Dera bypass when a wedding party vehicle heading towards Jumma Sharif from Saggu overturned after developing a mechanical fault.
As a result, one person was killed and 13 members of the wedding party suffered injuries.
Soon after the incident, Rescue1122's medical teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals after providing first aid to the injured on the spot.
