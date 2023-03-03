UrduPoint.com

One Die, 14 Injure In Van-truck Collision

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :At least one person died and 14 others got injured in a collision between a Hiace and a truck here in Sub-division Darazinda on Dera-Daraban road on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident took place due to brake failure of the Hiace when it was on descent of road at Sarobai area.

As a result, one person died and 14 others including two women and one child got injured.

Upon receiving the information, a team of Rescue 1122, Station-55 reached the site and provided first aid to the injured persons.

Later, the rescue team shifted the body and injured to the District Headquarters hospital.

The ill-fated van was reportedly coming to Dera Ismail Khan from Zhob.

