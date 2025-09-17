One die, 23 injured in Chiniot road accidents

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 22 road traffic accidents in Chiniot over the last 24 hours, rescuing 23 injured individuals. Tragically, a young girl lost her life in these incidents.

According to the sources of Rescue 1122 and local administration, among the injured, 19 were men and 5 were women.

The rescue team provided immediate medical aid to those affected.

Out of the 24 injured individuals, 16 suffered minor injuries and were discharged on the spot after receiving medical attention.

However, 8 people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals in Rescue 1122 vans after being provided first aid.

The prompt response by the emergency services helped mitigate the severity of the situation.

APP/mha/378