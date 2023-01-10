One die, 9 injured as jeep falls into gorge at Bandi Shingli Oghi

At least one passenger died and nine others were injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge reportedly due to a break failure at village Dhoge near Bandi Shingli Oghi on Tuesday

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :At least one passenger died and nine others were injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge reportedly due to a break failure at village Dhoge near Bandi Shingli Oghi on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the jeep, which was heading towards Bai Bala from Shingli Bandi Oghi, skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge when its driver lost his control over it due to the break failure.

A woman, wife of Haroon, was among the three who died on the spot, while the injured included four men and five women. Four of the critically injured, including the jeep driver Taj Muhammad, Ejaz, and two women were shifted to Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad.