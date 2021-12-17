One die, another hurt in road mishap

One person was killed while another sustained injuries as a van collided with a car after its tyre burst near Darkhana motorway M-4 Kabirwala

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :One person was killed while another sustained injuries as a van collided with a car after its tyre burst near Darkhana motorway M-4 Kabirwala.

According to Rescue officials, a carry van was on its way when suddenly it's tyre burst and it collided with car at motorway M-4.

As a result, 60 years old Abdul Hafeez died on the spot and Muhammad Tanvir sustained injuries.

Rescue teams shifted the body and injured to Civil hospital.

Setting the example of honesty, Rescue 1122 handed over Rs 15,000 cash, mobile phone and some important documents recovered from the deceased to the heirs.