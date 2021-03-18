One die, another injure as bike hits stationary truck

A 60-year old man was died and another received critical injuries when their motorcycle dashed into a stationary truck here at Jatli Adda Chakwal Road, Mandra on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :A 60-year old man was died and another received critical injuries when their motorcycle dashed into a stationary truck here at Jatli Adda Chakwal Road, Mandra on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, a victim namely Muhammad Afzal son of Muhammad Saddique, 60 years old was died on the spot due to head injury while another 19-year old bike rider namely Ebad son of Afzal suffered critical injuries when their motorcycle dashed into the truck parked on the roadside due to some fault.

The injured has been shifted to Doltala hospital and the body sent for postmortem, the spokesman added.