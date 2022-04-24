UrduPoint.com

One Die, Another Injure As Hiace Hit Motorcycle

Published April 24, 2022

One die, another injure as Hiace hit motorcycle

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :At least one person died and another sustained critical injuries when a Toyota Hiace hit a motorcycle here at Bagnotar Galyat.

According to the police sources, two persons riding on a motorbike were hit by a Toyota Hiace which was heading towards Abbottabad from Nathiagali.

The accident took place when the Hiace was taking a sharp turn at Bagnotar and hit the bike coming from the opposite direction. Resultantly, one of the bike rider died on the spot while the other got injured.

The dead person identified as Muhammad Nadeem (60) resident of Banda Lamba while the injured was identified as Atif (20) resident of Mangal.

Rescue 1122, after provision of first aid to the injured person, shifted the body and the injured to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad from where the body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

