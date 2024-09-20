One Die, Another Injured As Car Overturns
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) One person died and another injured when their car turned turtle here on Friday.
According to a rescue 1122 spokesman, the incident took place within limits of Hatala police station on Tank road, when 25-year old Yousaf Yaseen and Sikandar were travelling in a car which overturned.
As a result, Yousaf Yaseen died on the spot while Sikandar aged 27 was critically injured.
Soon after receiving information, the rescue team reached the scene and shifted the body and the injured to the trauma center at civil hospital.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Memorial reference to pay tribute to late M.A. Raoof organized at QAU17 seconds ago
-
Hanif Abbasi’s statement regarding PTV’s anchors being presented out of context: Attaullah Tarar24 seconds ago
-
Cleanliness operation launched in rural areas10 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad held at Women University10 minutes ago
-
Ahsan stresses greater unity among Muslim Ummah to tackle confronted challenges10 minutes ago
-
Poetry recital organized, enthrals audience30 minutes ago
-
PPP chief eulogizes Murtaza Bhutto on his martyrdom anniversary30 minutes ago
-
More attention needed to improve fielding: Fatima30 minutes ago
-
Man booked for de-sealing building40 minutes ago
-
Rise in Rare Indus Dolphin number propitious, signifies thriving ecosystem: Sherry Rehman40 minutes ago
-
Four held for illegal gas refilling40 minutes ago
-
15 criminals arrested40 minutes ago