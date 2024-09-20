One die, another injured as car overturns

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) One person died and another injured when their car turned turtle here on Friday.

According to a rescue 1122 spokesman, the incident took place within limits of Hatala police station on Tank road, when 25-year old Yousaf Yaseen and Sikandar were travelling in a car which overturned.

As a result, Yousaf Yaseen died on the spot while Sikandar aged 27 was critically injured.

Soon after receiving information, the rescue team reached the scene and shifted the body and the injured to the trauma center at civil hospital.