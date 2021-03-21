One Die, Another Injured In Motorbike-truck Collision
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :One motorcyclist was killed and another sustained critical injuries when a motorbike collided with a parked struck in Jehlum on Sunday.
According to rescue sources, the tragic incident was occurred due to over speeding of motorcycle.
A motorcyclist was killed on the spot and other injured was shifted to nearby hospital for proper treatment.
Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.