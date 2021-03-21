One die, another injured in motorbike-truck collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :One motorcyclist was killed and another sustained critical injuries when a motorbike collided with a parked struck in Jehlum on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the tragic incident was occurred due to over speeding of motorcycle.

A motorcyclist was killed on the spot and other injured was shifted to nearby hospital for proper treatment.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.