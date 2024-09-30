One Die, Another Injured In Road Traffic Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) One person died and another was injured when a truck collided with a car on Multan road here on Monday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the incident took place near Daraban Khurd, leaving Abdul Rahid dead while Jalil was injured.
The rescue 1122 ambulance rushed to the site after receiving information about the accident site and shifted both the deceased and the injured to the hospital.
Meanwhile, the spokesman added that Rescue 1122 service received a total of 16423 calls, out of which 175 were emergency-related while the rest were disturbing calls that should be avoided for delivery of smooth emergency services to citizens.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Google Developers Group to Host DevFest 2024 in December3 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate for expediting uplift work in south Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Kumail Hyder calls on President Asif Ali Zardari13 minutes ago
-
BFA fines 20 shopkeepers on substandard edible items in Balochistan33 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony of 15 couples to be held on October 433 minutes ago
-
S K Hydro (Private) Limited distributes Rs 4.615 mln grant among 12 students under CSR43 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 45 kg drugs in eight operations53 minutes ago
-
Life in Kurram badly disrupts due to roads closure for nine days53 minutes ago
-
Govt to chase down terrorists, welcome those surrender: CM Bugti53 minutes ago
-
Health facilities top priority: Nazia Kayani1 hour ago
-
Police encounters; 6 dacoits arrested in Karachi1 hour ago
-
Man shot dead,nephew injured over old enmity:1 hour ago