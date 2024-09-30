Open Menu

One Die, Another Injured In Road Traffic Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) One person died and another was injured when a truck collided with a car on Multan road here on Monday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the incident took place near Daraban Khurd, leaving Abdul Rahid dead while Jalil was injured.

The rescue 1122 ambulance rushed to the site after receiving information about the accident site and shifted both the deceased and the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the spokesman added that Rescue 1122 service received a total of 16423 calls, out of which 175 were emergency-related while the rest were disturbing calls that should be avoided for delivery of smooth emergency services to citizens.

