One Die, Another Inured In Accident In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:59 PM

One die, another inured in accident in Muzaffargarh

A motorcyclist was killed on the spot and another was inured as a speedy passenger coach hit their motorbike on Multan road near Solangi Bund here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed on the spot and another was inured as a speedy passenger coach hit their motorbike on Multan road near Solangi Bund here on Saturday.

According to Rescue sources, the motorcyclists while crossing the road were hit by a Multan bound speedy passenger coach coming from Muzaffargarh.

As result, the motorcyclist Imtiaz 45 s/o Rabnawaz and resident of Bhuttapur was killed on the spot while another rider received injuries.

On getting information, the Rescue 1122 reached on the spot and shifted the victims to DHQ Hospital.

