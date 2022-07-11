UrduPoint.com

One Die As Flash Flood Hit Localities Of Tank

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2022 | 03:40 PM

One die as flash flood hit localities of Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Several localities were inundated with water leaving at least one person dead as flash flood hit the outskirts of Southern City of Tank, bordering South Waziristan.

Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak, while talking to APP, informed the the Suhaili Nullah overflowed due to rainwater coming from nearest mountains of Pang area and the water entered into Nandoor and Pai villages.

He said the water flew through crops and also entered into the houses. The assistant commissioner, additional assistant commissioner along with the teams of Pak-Army, police, Rescue 1122 and health department were already in the flooded areas, the deputy commissioner said.

The rescue operation had been started in the affected areas while the assistant commissioner was also looking after the relief activities.

The district administration had also set up a control room for a better coordination of the departments.

When contacted, an official of Rescue 1122 Israr Khan informed that a cab driver named Tayyeb died in a roof collapse incident in Pai village. The rescue personnel had recovered the body.

The water had started descending in the areas while the collateral damages would be ascertained after the completion of rescue operations.

Related Topics

Dead South Waziristan Police Flood Water Driver Died Tank Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.