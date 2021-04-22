UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Die As Truck Overturned On Indus Highway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

One die as truck overturned on Indus Highway

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :One person was killed and another got injured when a truck carrying tomatoes overturned on Indus Highway Karak on Thursday.

Police said that mishap happened due to break failures of the heavy vehicle.

Rescue 1122 teams, soon after the incident, reached the site and shifted the dead body and injured to the DHQ hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Vehicle Karak SITE Rescue 1122 Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan is elected to the membership of the E ..

37 seconds ago

Wasim Akram, son spending holy month of Ramadan in ..

3 minutes ago

Riding The Tiger: Indian Surrender Continues

26 minutes ago

Dubai recorded AED22.9 billion in real estate tran ..

26 minutes ago

Bollywood star Arshi Khan contracts COVID-19

28 minutes ago

3rd cycle of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.