One die as truck overturned on Indus Highway

(@FahadShabbir)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :One person was killed and another got injured when a truck carrying tomatoes overturned on Indus Highway Karak on Thursday.

Police said that mishap happened due to break failures of the heavy vehicle.

Rescue 1122 teams, soon after the incident, reached the site and shifted the dead body and injured to the DHQ hospital.