UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Die, Eight Injured In Kohat Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:01 PM

One die, eight injured in Kohat road mishap

A passenger lost his life while eight others injured when a passenger pickup collided with a bus in Lachi tehsil of Kohat district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :A passenger lost his life while eight others injured when a passenger pickup collided with a bus in Lachi tehsil of Kohat district on Monday.

Lachi police said a man died while eight others were injured when a pickup van carrying passengers collided with a bus in Lachi tehsil.

Rescue 1122 provided first-aid treatment to some of the passengers and shifted two critical wounded and the dead body to DHQ hospital.

The rescue teams also handed over the belongings to the passengers and shifted some of the passengers to the city bus terminal.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Died Man Kohat Van Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Making efforts to hold general elections through e ..

14 minutes ago

The inauguration ceremony of the program "Zindagi ..

14 minutes ago

Germany reports 4,369 new coronavirus cases

20 minutes ago

OFID extends US$50 million for poverty reduction i ..

21 minutes ago

ADNOC&#039;s Thamama Centre generates $1.1 billion ..

21 minutes ago

Afridi for comprehensive strategy to cope informat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.