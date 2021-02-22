One die, eight injured in Kohat road mishap

A passenger lost his life while eight others injured when a passenger pickup collided with a bus in Lachi tehsil of Kohat district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :A passenger lost his life while eight others injured when a passenger pickup collided with a bus in Lachi tehsil of Kohat district on Monday.

Lachi police said a man died while eight others were injured when a pickup van carrying passengers collided with a bus in Lachi tehsil.

Rescue 1122 provided first-aid treatment to some of the passengers and shifted two critical wounded and the dead body to DHQ hospital.

The rescue teams also handed over the belongings to the passengers and shifted some of the passengers to the city bus terminal.