One die, five injure as Tanker hits Rickshaw in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A 38-year-old man was died and five others got injured as a Tanker hits a ‘Qingqi Rickshaw’ here on Multan road in the limits of Gomal University police station.

According to Rescue 1122, a ‘Qingqi Rickshaw’ was hit by a Tanker near Ubhaya Bridge on Multan road.

As a result, 38-year-old Inayat Ullah, personnel of Rescue 1122 South Waziristan Upper, died on the spot while five others including women and children got injured.

The Rescue 1122 Dera team reached the site and shifted the body and injured to Trauma Center of District Headquarters Hospital.