Open Menu

One Die, Five Injure In Separate Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

One die, five injure in separate road accidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A woman was killed and five other persons got injured in separate road incidents happened in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, a man along with a woman were going somewhere on a motorcycle when a dumper hit their two-wheeler, resulting in death of woman on the spot.

Another accident took place on Bannu road wherein one Muhammad Suleman son of Ijaz Hussain, resident of Iqbalnagar, was riding a bike along with his six-year-old brother Muhammad Sudais and mother 41-year-old Shehnaz Bibi when a speedy car hit them.

Resultantly, all the three riders got injured who were later shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan. The Shorkot police also registered a case.

In another incident, 15-year-old Muhammad Ramzan son of Mujahid Kharoti and his nine-year-old cousin Javed Kharoti son of Saeed Ullah, residents of Mandhraan were travelling on a motorcycle when a speedy car hit them near Ibrahim Hotel on Chashma road. As a result, both the cousins got injured.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Accident Injured Bannu Police Hotel Road Car Man Dera Ismail Khan Women All

Recent Stories

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

1 hour ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

1 hour ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

1 hour ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

3 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

4 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

16 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

16 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

16 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan