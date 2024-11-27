One die, five injure in separate road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A woman was killed and five other persons got injured in separate road incidents happened in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, a man along with a woman were going somewhere on a motorcycle when a dumper hit their two-wheeler, resulting in death of woman on the spot.

Another accident took place on Bannu road wherein one Muhammad Suleman son of Ijaz Hussain, resident of Iqbalnagar, was riding a bike along with his six-year-old brother Muhammad Sudais and mother 41-year-old Shehnaz Bibi when a speedy car hit them.

Resultantly, all the three riders got injured who were later shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan. The Shorkot police also registered a case.

In another incident, 15-year-old Muhammad Ramzan son of Mujahid Kharoti and his nine-year-old cousin Javed Kharoti son of Saeed Ullah, residents of Mandhraan were travelling on a motorcycle when a speedy car hit them near Ibrahim Hotel on Chashma road. As a result, both the cousins got injured.

APP/akt