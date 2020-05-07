One die, five injured as fire broke-out in house

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man lost his life while five members of his family sustained burn injuries after fire broke-out in a house in Haji Abad area of Timergara tehsil on Thursday morning

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :A man lost his life while five members of his family sustained burn injuries after fire broke-out in a house in Haji Abad area of Timergara tehsil on Thursday morning.

According to police the family of Anwar Hussain was preparing Sehri, suddenly fire broke-out in the house.

As a result of the fire Anwar Hussain, his wife, another woman and their children including Huma and Munir and Saad sustained burn injuries.

It was learnt that Anwar Hussain later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The police termed gas leakage cause of fire.